Hogan will be part of a New England receiving corps that lost Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks in the offseason, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

The offseason moves should lock Hogan into a starting job, freeing up a potential logjam at wide receiver with Julian Edelman expected to return from the torn ACL that cost him all of 2017. Hogan had his own injury woes last season, missing seven games with a shoulder injury and catching only 34 of 59 targets (57.6 percent) for 439 yards (7.4 YPT) in the regular season, though he did score seven times in 12 appearances (including playoffs). The 29-year-old has the potential to replace Cooks as Tom Brady's primary deep threat, having averaged 18.4 yards on 55 catches (including playoffs) in 2016, his first season in New England. Hogan obviously isn't a pure burner like Cooks, but he is fast enough to separate from most defensive backs, with the size and strength to make contested catches and shed tacklers.