Patriots' Chris Hogan: Downplays knee issue
Hogan downplayed a potential knee injury after Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.
Hogan was spotted with an ice pack on his knee while sitting on the bench, but he never left Sunday's game for an extended period and finished with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Per Pro Football Focus, Hogan played 65 of 76 offensive snaps, tying Brandin Cooks for the lead among New England wide receivers. While still not a high-volume target even with Danny Amendola (concussion) absent, Hogan turned in the kind of hyper-efficient performance that has become his standard in New England. Locked in as a downfield threat with a hefty snap count in a potent offense, Hogan is well positioned to improve upon last year's per-game averages of 2.5 catches, 45.3 receiving yards and 3.8 targets. It remains to be seen if he'll land on the injury report ahead of Week 3 against the Texans.
