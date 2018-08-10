Hogan dropped both of his targets in Thursday's preseason game against Washington, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.

Hogan unexpectedly came off the bench as New England's No. 3 receiver behind starters Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett. The team likely just wanted to see Dorsett get more work in the first-team offense, albeit with Brian Hoyer at quarterback instead of Tom Brady. Dorsett also was held catchless on two targets, while Edelman didn't even draw a look. Hogan still figures to be Brady's top option at wide receiver during Edelman's four-game suspension to start the season.

