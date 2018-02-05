Patriots' Chris Hogan: Eclipses 100-yard mark in SB LII defeat
Hogan hauled in six of eight targets for 128 yards and a touchdown during the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
The speedster's importance went up a notch once Brandin Cooks was lost to a concussion in the first quarter, and he responded by posting a season-high receiving yardage total. Among his noteworthy plays, the fifth-year pass catcher hauled in a 26-yard scoring dart from Tom Brady late in the third quarter that brought the Patriots to within 29-26 at the time. Hogan had played a minimal role in the Patriots' first two preseason games, but Sunday's outburst wasn't exactly surprising considering he'd often been productive when given the opportunity during the regular season. Hogan's shoulder issues limited to just nine games in 2017, but he brought in a respectable 34 of 59 targets for 439 yards and five touchdowns during that span. With Danny Amendola potentially heading into unrestricted free agency, Hogan could find himself playing a prominent role alongside Cooks and the returning Julian Edelman (knee) in what would be a contract season in 2018.
