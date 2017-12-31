Patriots' Chris Hogan: Expected to be rested Sunday
Hogan (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, isn't expected to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
With the Patriots needing a win to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, head coach Bill Belichick plans to have most of his key regulars suit up for the contest. However, given that the Patriots are heavily favored in Week 17 and could likely cruise to victory without all hands on deck, it sounds as though banged-up players like Hogan, James White (ankle) and Rex Burkhead (knee) will be given the week off in order to enter the postseason at optimal health. Expect the Patriots to officially announce Hogan's status approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but his likely absence opens up more snaps -- and potentially targets -- for Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt.
