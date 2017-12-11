Patriots' Chris Hogan: Expected to play a lot
While not quite expected to handle his usual complement of snaps, Hogan does figure to play "a lot" Monday night in Miami, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Hogan was a limited practice participant throughout the week, with an array of sources confirming that he's expected to return from a four-game absence to take on the Dolphins. A slight decrease from his usual snap count wouldn't be a big deal, given that he's reached the 90-percent threshold in five of eight games this season. That's especially true in the absence of Rob Gronkowski, who leads the Patriots with 16 red-zone targets but is suspended for Monday's game. Despite missing the past four games, Hogan ranks second on the team in red-zone targets (11) and is actually tied with Gronk for the most looks from inside the 10-yard line (seven). Hogan's status should be confirmed when the Patriots release their inactive list at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Still expected to play•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Traveling to Miami, expected to play Monday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Likely to return Monday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Spotted at practice Wednesday•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...