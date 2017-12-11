While not quite expected to handle his usual complement of snaps, Hogan does figure to play "a lot" Monday night in Miami, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Hogan was a limited practice participant throughout the week, with an array of sources confirming that he's expected to return from a four-game absence to take on the Dolphins. A slight decrease from his usual snap count wouldn't be a big deal, given that he's reached the 90-percent threshold in five of eight games this season. That's especially true in the absence of Rob Gronkowski, who leads the Patriots with 16 red-zone targets but is suspended for Monday's game. Despite missing the past four games, Hogan ranks second on the team in red-zone targets (11) and is actually tied with Gronk for the most looks from inside the 10-yard line (seven). Hogan's status should be confirmed when the Patriots release their inactive list at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday.