Patriots' Chris Hogan: Finds end zone twice as Edelman goes down
Hogan caught all four of his targets for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Friday's 30-28 preseason win over the Lions.
Hogan did significant damage early in the game while the first-team offense was in, hauling in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady just 14 seconds after the duo had connected for a seven-yard strike. Most notably, His teammate Julian Edelman (knee) was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury. Hogan's role seemed likely to diminish after the team's offseason additions to the offense, but he could see an uptick in usage during the regular season is Edelman is forced to miss time. Hogan seems unlikely to play during next week's preseason finale against the Giants.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Works with starters during offseason program•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Faces increased competition for targets•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Posts 57 receiving yards in Super Bowl LI win•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as active for Super Bowl LI•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Ware injury could change Hunt's future
Chiefs running back Spencer Ware hurt his knee Friday night in the third preseason game at...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Taking David Johnson at 1.01 is the easy part. Figuring out how to navigate after that is when...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Taking Odell Beckham and T.Y. Hilton with your first two picks may give you anxiety, but Heath...