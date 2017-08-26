Play

Hogan caught all four of his targets for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Friday's 30-28 preseason win over the Lions.

Hogan did significant damage early in the game while the first-team offense was in, hauling in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady just 14 seconds after the duo had connected for a seven-yard strike. Most notably, His teammate Julian Edelman (knee) was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury. Hogan's role seemed likely to diminish after the team's offseason additions to the offense, but he could see an uptick in usage during the regular season is Edelman is forced to miss time. Hogan seems unlikely to play during next week's preseason finale against the Giants.

