Hogan brought in eight of 11 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Hogan's five-yard touchdown reception -- his fifth in the last four games -- capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter and erased a 7-3 deficit. The 28-year-old Monmouth product has rattled off 22 receptions in the four contests since the opener and has clearly become a trusted red-zone target of Tom Brady. With the Patriots' pass-heavy tendencies thus far this season, Hogan's production hasn't suffered despite sharing the field with a host of other solid pass catchers. He'll look to extend his impressive scoring streak versus the Jets in Week 6.

