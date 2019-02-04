Patriots' Chris Hogan: Goes without a catch Sunday
Hogan did not haul in any of his six targets in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Despite what looked like a nice four-game window of opportunity to start the 2018 season, Hogan's production was rather modest considering the investment required to obtain him in preseason fantasy drafts/auctions. Overall, the 30-year-old logged 35 catches (on 55 targets) for 532 yards and three TDs in 16 games, while often serving as the No. 4 or 5 option in the Patriots' passing attack. With Hogan's three-year deal with the team set to expire, the wideout is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next month. A return to New England is still possible, but other teams figure to kick the tires on Hogan and if the opportunity for a more clear-cut role presents itself, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder could be sporting a new uniform in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...