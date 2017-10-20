Hogan (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Falcons after practicing fully Friday.

Hogan will be good to go Sunday and looks like a prime bounce-back candidate after a quiet effort in Week 6's win over the Jets in which he caught just one of his four targets for 19 yards, despite being on the field for 93 percent of New England's snaps on offense. Prior to that, Hogan had scored in four straight games, while seeing heavy playing time on a weekly basis.