Hogan (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans.

Hogan last suited up on Dec. 11, but we suspect that the Patriots chose to err on the side of caution down the stretch, with an eye toward having the wideout as healthy as possible for the team's playoff run. His complete removal from the team's injury report signals that Hogan's shoulder is in good shape in advance of Saturday's contest. Prior to sustaining his injury, Hogan and Brandin Cooks consistently led Patriots wide receivers in terms of playing time and we'd expect that arrangement to be restored this weekend.