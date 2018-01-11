Patriots' Chris Hogan: Good to go
Hogan (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans.
Hogan last suited up on Dec. 11, but we suspect that the Patriots chose to err on the side of caution down the stretch, with an eye toward having the wideout as healthy as possible for the team's playoff run. His complete removal from the team's injury report signals that Hogan's shoulder is in good shape in advance of Saturday's contest. Prior to sustaining his injury, Hogan and Brandin Cooks consistently led Patriots wide receivers in terms of playing time and we'd expect that arrangement to be restored this weekend.
More News
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...