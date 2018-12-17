Hogan caught two of his three targets for 68 yards (including a 63-yard TD) in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

As has been the case of late, Hogan -- who was on the field for 39 plays on offense Sunday -- was out-snapped by fellow receivers Julian Edelman (58) and Josh Gordon (57). Hogan's fantasy stat line in Week 15 was salvaged by his big play, but it'll be tough to count on those arriving on a weekly basis, given that New England QB Tom Brady has so many options in the passing game.