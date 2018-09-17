Patriots' Chris Hogan: Hauls in two TDs
Hogan logged action on 55 out of the Patriots' 61 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.
In the process, Hogan hauled in three of his five targets for 42 yards and a pair of TDs. It was the second consecutive five-target game for Hogan, but this time around he parlayed his touches into relevant fantasy production. In future outings, we'd expect Hogan to see more looks from QB Tom Brady, an expectation based on his heavy weekly snap count.
