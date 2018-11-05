Patriots' Chris Hogan: Held without a catch Sunday
Hogan was on the field for 53 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Packers.
Despite being on the field for 75 percent of the team's snaps, Hogan -- who did not catch a pass Sunday -- was targeted just once in the game. Meanwhile, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon (finger) each logged 10 targets. With Gordon having emerged as a playmaker for the Patriots and Edelman settling back into his normal high-volume role, Hogan's path to consistent targets is muddled. That's not to say that he won't have some productive fantasy outings in the coming weeks, but he profiles as hit-or-miss option in his current context.
