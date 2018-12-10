Hogan was on the field for 34 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.

Hogan, who once again was out-snapped by fellow receivers Julian Edelman (75) and Josh Gordon (71), did not haul in his only target Sunday. He's still capable of making the occasional big play, but in his current role in the New England offense, Hogan is largely off the fantasy radar.