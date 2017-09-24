Hogan (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

As a result, look for Hogan and fellow starter Brandin Cooks to continue to lead the Patiots' wide receivers in terms of playing time. Slot man Danny Amendola (concussion) is back in the mix, but Hogan remains firmly in the mix for targets, especially if the Texans elect to key on Cooks and star TE Rob Gronkowski on Sunday.