Hogan (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Patriots have the AFC's No. 1 seed in their sights in Week 17, but they'll sit Hogan on Sunday, with having him healthy/ready for the playoffs in mind. Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt are candidates for added snaps this week, while outside option Brandin Cooks and slot man Danny Amendola are in line to head the team's wide receiver corps against the Jets.