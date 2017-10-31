Patriots' Chris Hogan: Likely out 'a few weeks'
Hogan won't require surgery on his injured right shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. However, Hogan is expected to be sidelined "a few weeks."
In the aftermath of Sunday's 18-13 win against the Chargers, Hogan's right arm was in a sling, but the Patriots haven't clarified the nature of the ailment. His recovery coincides with a Week 9 bye, so he may not miss more than a game or two, depending on how his rehab progresses. In the meantime, the Pats will depend on Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett at wideout.
