Patriots' Chris Hogan: Likely to return Monday
Hogan (shoulder) is on track to make his return Monday against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Hogan logged a limited practice session Saturday, and looks ready to return from a four game absence assuming he avoids any setbacks. The pass-catcher was on pace for a career year before going down in Week 8. A return would be timely, as the Patriots will be without their top red zone threat, Rob Gronkowski (suspension), for the contest. Final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be determined until closer to game-time Monday night.
