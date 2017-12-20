Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited again
Hogan (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hogan was able to practice in a limited fashion all of last week, but he ended up missing this past Sunday's game against the Steelers. That he was limited again Wednesday isn't a bad sign, but his status for this weekend's game against the Bills has yet to be solidified.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches one pass Monday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Back in action Monday night•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...