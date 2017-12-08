Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Friday
Hogan (shoulder) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.
While it counts as a positive step forward in Hogan's recovery that he was able to practice in a limited fashion on back-to-back days, the wideout may need to put in a full session Friday to ensure his availability for Monday's game against the Dolphins. Hogan has missed the Patriots' last four contests with a dislocated right shoulder and could be eased back into the team's receiving ranks if cleared to play Monday, making him a dicey fantasy play in Week 14.
