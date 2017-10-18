Hogan (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Hogan took a shot to the ribs in the second quarter of Week 6's win over the Jets, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, but the wideout still ended up logging 63 out of a possible 68 snaps on offense in the contest. We fully expect Hogan to be a go Sunday night against the Falcons, though the Patriots could well end up listing him as questionable on Friday's final Week 7 injury report.