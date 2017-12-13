Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday
Hogan (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
In his return to the field after missing four games, Hogan logged 55 of 61 snaps on offense in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll operate under the assumption that the wideout's limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. Following his one-catch effort in Week 14, he's a bounce-back candidate Sunday against the Steelers, now that he has a game's worth of action under his belt. Moreover, the Patriots offense as a whole gets a boost this week with star tight end Rob Gronkowski returning from a one-game suspension.
