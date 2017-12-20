Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday
Hogan (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hogan was able to practice in a limited fashion all of last week, but he ended up missing this past Sunday's game against the Steelers. That he was limited again Wednesday isn't a bad sign, but his status for this weekend's game against the Bills has yet to be solidified.
