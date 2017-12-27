Hogan (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

We suspect that Hogan would be able to play Sunday against the Jets if it were the postseason. As it is, he could potentially suit up for the contest, but we wouldn't be surprised if the wideout were held out again this weekend, with an eye toward having him fully healthy following the Patriots' upcoming first-round playoff bye.

