Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited Tuesday
Hogan (shoulder) was limited in practice Tuesday.
Hogan made just one appearance over the Patriots' final eight games due to a dislocated right shoulder, and it included a one-yard catch on his five targets in a Week 14 loss at Miami. A limitation remains on his practice reps, indicating his health is compromised more than two months after the injury. Until Hogan takes the field again for an actual game, Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Dion Lewis will be better bets to hook up with Tom Brady in the passing attack.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Expected to be rested Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...