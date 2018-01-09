Hogan (shoulder) was limited in practice Tuesday.

Hogan made just one appearance over the Patriots' final eight games due to a dislocated right shoulder, and it included a one-yard catch on his five targets in a Week 14 loss at Miami. A limitation remains on his practice reps, indicating his health is compromised more than two months after the injury. Until Hogan takes the field again for an actual game, Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Dion Lewis will be better bets to hook up with Tom Brady in the passing attack.