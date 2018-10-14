Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as active Sunday night
Hogan (thigh) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
Hogan is out there if you need him Sunday, but the presence of slot maven Julian Edelman along with the Patriots' recent addition of Josh Gordon (hamstring) makes it difficult to count on steady weekly volume for Hogan in the New England offense.
