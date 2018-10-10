Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as limited participant
Hogan was limited at practice Wednesday due to a thigh injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hogan logged 63 of the Patriots' 69 offensive snaps in the 38-24 win over the Colts in Week 5, so his limitations were likely maintenance-related. Of more concern with regard to Hogan's fantasy prospects Week 6 against the Chiefs is his target share. The Patriots kept Julian Edelman highly involved in his return from a four-game suspension last week, while recent trade acquisition Josh Gordon is continuing to gain more experience with the team's offense.
