Hogan (thigh) was limited at practice Wednesday Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hogan logged 63 of the Patriots' 69 offensive snaps in last Thursday's win over the Colts, so we suspect that his Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. Of more concern with regard to Hogan's Week 6 fantasy prospects against the Chiefs is his target share, with Julian Edelman back in the mix and Josh Gordon gaining more experience with the team's offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories