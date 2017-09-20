Hogan (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Hogan caught five of six targets for 78 yards and a TD in Week 2's win 36-20 win over the Saints, but at times he appeared hobbled in the contest, so it's not a surprise to see him on the injury report. That said, we'd be surprised it Hogan were unable to suit up Sunday against the Texans and in that scenario, he and Brandin Cooks would once again be in line to pace the Patriots' wideouts in snaps.