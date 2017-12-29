Hogan (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

We suspect that Hogan would definitely play this weekend if it were the playoffs, but he's been managing a shoulder injury and was inactive in Week 16. Fortunately for those considering the wideout in Week 17 lineups, the Patriots kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If he is out or limited at all this weekend, added snaps would be available for Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt.