Hogan (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hogan was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, but we won't take his Week 16 status for granted after he ended up being a surprise scratch last weekend. If he does play Sunday, Hogan would look to get back into a groove down the stretch after having played in just one game -- and catching just one pass in the process -- since Oct. 29. Prior to sustaining his shoulder injury, Hogan and Brandin Cooks consistently led Patriots wide receivers in terms of playing time.