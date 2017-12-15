Hogan (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Hogan -- who is one of 10 Patriots listed as questionable this week -- was on the field for 55 of 61 offensive snaps In his return to action in this past Monday's loss to the Dolphins after missing the team's previous four games. With no reported setbacks, we expect the wideout to suit up Sunday. In the wake of his one-catch effort in Week 14's contest, Hogan has bounce-back potential, now that he has a full game under his belt. Additionally, the return of Rob Gronkowski from a one-game suspension will bolster the Patriots offense as a whole, and with the star tight end a candidate to gobble up targets and red-zone looks, the attention he draws from opposing defenders could help free things up for both Hogan and fellow starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks.