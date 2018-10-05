Hogan was on the field for 63 of the Patriots' 69 snaps on offense in Thursday's 38-24 win over the Colts.

In the process, Hogan caught three of his four targets for 34 yards. While it's encouraging that Hogan's snap count was tops among the Patriots' wide receivers, the return of Julian Edelman (48 snaps, seven catches on nine targets) figures to limit Hogan's target upside on a weekly basis. Additionally, Josh Gordon (18 snaps, two catches on four targets) could eat into Hogan's workload as he gains experience in the New England offense. The bottom line is that while Hogan is still capable of strong fantasy outings, with the team's added pass-catching options, he's going to be a hit-or-miss option going forward.