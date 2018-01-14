Patriots' Chris Hogan: Logs 67 snaps Saturday
Hogan (shoulder) logged 67 of a possible 81 snaps on offense in Saturday's 35-14 playoff win over the Titans.
Hogan caught just one of his four targets in his first game back since Dec. 11, but it resulted in a four-yard TD. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Hogan and Brandin Cooks are in line to continue to lead the Patriots wide receivers in terms of playing time next weekend in the AFC championship game, at home versus the winner of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Jaguars. They'll be complemented by slot man Danny Amendola, who parlayed his 50 snaps against Tennessee into 11 catches on 13 targets for 112 yards.
More News
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...