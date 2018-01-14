Hogan (shoulder) logged 67 of a possible 81 snaps on offense in Saturday's 35-14 playoff win over the Titans.

Hogan caught just one of his four targets in his first game back since Dec. 11, but it resulted in a four-yard TD. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Hogan and Brandin Cooks are in line to continue to lead the Patriots wide receivers in terms of playing time next weekend in the AFC championship game, at home versus the winner of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Jaguars. They'll be complemented by slot man Danny Amendola, who parlayed his 50 snaps against Tennessee into 11 catches on 13 targets for 112 yards.