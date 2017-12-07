Hogan (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

Hogan's return to practice this week is a significant milestone for the wideout, who has missed four straight games. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Hogan fell short Wednesday of guaranteeing that he'd play Monday night against the Dolphins, calling his status "day to day." That said, if he is able to return to action in Week 14 as hoped, the timing couldn't be better, with tight end Rob Gronkowski set to serve a one-game suspension. Replacing Gronkowski is not a one-man job, and a healthy Hogan gives the team's offense another viable red-zone option to supplement reserve tight ends Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister.