Patriots' Chris Hogan: Logs limited practice Thursday
Hogan (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.
Hogan's return to practice this week is a significant milestone for the wideout, who has missed four straight games. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Hogan fell short Wednesday of guaranteeing that he'd play Monday night against the Dolphins, calling his status "day to day." That said, if he is able to return to action in Week 14 as hoped, the timing couldn't be better, with tight end Rob Gronkowski set to serve a one-game suspension. Replacing Gronkowski is not a one-man job, and a healthy Hogan gives the team's offense another viable red-zone option to supplement reserve tight ends Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...