Hogan was on the field for 28 of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.

Hogan was out-snapped Sunday by both Julian Edelman (60) and Josh Gordon (53), en route to hauling in both of his targets for 47 yards. Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to action in Week 12 and was targeted seven times. With so many mouths to feed in the team's passing attack, steady weekly volume isn't always going to be available for Hogan, making him a marginal fantasy lineup option in his current playing context.