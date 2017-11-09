Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses another practice
Hogan (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday.
With Hogan looking unlikely to play Sunday against the Broncos, Phillip Dorsett should assume a more prominent role in the Patriots' passing attack in Week 10. He'll likely see most of his snaps on outside opposite Brandin Cooks, with Danny Amendola on track to man the slot.
