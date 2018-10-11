Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Thursday
Hogan (thigh) did not practice Thursday, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Hogan was limited Wednesday, so the downgrade in participation is notable when coupled with the fact that he was the only player listed by New England on Thursday as a non-participant. We'll check back on his status Friday, but if Hogan is limited or out Sunday against the Chiefs, added snaps would open up for Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett.
