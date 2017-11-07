Hogan (shoulder) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Following the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Chargers, reports indicated that the shoulder injury Hogan suffered during the contest would sideline him for a few weeks, so his absence from practice isn't surprising. The Patriots haven't ruled Hogan out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, but he'll likely need to put in multiple practices this week before the team is comfortable clearing him. Phillip Dorsett is the leading candidate to see increased snaps on the outside if Hogan is sidelined over the weekend, while the team could also look get slot man Danny Amendola more involved in the offense.