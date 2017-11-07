Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Tuesday
Hogan (shoulder) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.
Following the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Chargers, reports indicated that the shoulder injury Hogan suffered during the contest would sideline him for a few weeks, so his absence from practice isn't surprising. The Patriots haven't ruled Hogan out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, but he'll likely need to put in multiple practices this week before the team is comfortable clearing him. Phillip Dorsett is the leading candidate to see increased snaps on the outside if Hogan is sidelined over the weekend, while the team could also look get slot man Danny Amendola more involved in the offense.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Likely out 'a few weeks'•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Arm in sling after game•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Exits Sunday's game with shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches four passes for 71 yards Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Good to go Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...