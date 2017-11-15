Hogan (shoulder) was not at Wednesday's practice Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

While not ruled out by the Patriots at this stage, Hogan is looking pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Phillip Dorsett would be in line for added snaps opposite Brandin Cooks, while Danny Amendola mans the slot. It's an assignment that yielded Dorsett just two catches for 16 yards in Week 10's win over the Broncos.