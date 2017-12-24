Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not expected to play Sunday
Hogan (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hogan was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, but it sounds like he'll need at least another week before he returns. He's played in just one game -- catching just one pass in the process -- since Oct. 29.
