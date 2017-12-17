Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not expected to play Sunday
Hogan (shoulder) isn't expected to play Sunday against Pittsburgh, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hogan received a questionable designation this week after returning from a four-game absence due to the shoulder injury to play 55 offensive snaps in the Patriots' Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. It was suspected that Hogan's designation was mainly for precautionary purposes given the quicker turnaround between games, but it appears Hogan may have suffered a legitimate setback or is at least experiencing some renewed soreness. Fantasy owners who were planning on keeping Hogan active this week should begin evaluating other options before the Patriots and Steelers kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST.
