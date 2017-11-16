Hogan (shoulder), who was listed as a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice, is continuing to rehab his injury in Massachusetts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots are practicing in Colorado Springs this week to prepare themselves for playing at high altitude in Mexico City on Sunday against the Raiders, so the fact that Hogan has yet to join the team suggests the wideout isn't expected to suit up in Week 11. If that's the case, Phillip Dorsett would likely benefit from an influx in snaps on the outside for the second straight game in Hogan's stead, while head coach Bill Belichick could also lean heavily on two tight-end sets, as he did in the Week 10 victory over the Broncos.