Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not in Colorado with team
Hogan (shoulder), who was listed as a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice, is continuing to rehab his injury in Massachusetts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots are practicing in Colorado Springs this week to prepare themselves for playing at high altitude in Mexico City on Sunday against the Raiders, so the fact that Hogan has yet to join the team suggests the wideout isn't expected to suit up in Week 11. If that's the case, Phillip Dorsett would likely benefit from an influx in snaps on the outside for the second straight game in Hogan's stead, while head coach Bill Belichick could also lean heavily on two tight-end sets, as he did in the Week 10 victory over the Broncos.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Ruled out for Sunday night's game•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Likely out 'a few weeks'•
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.