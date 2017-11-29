Hogan (shoulder) was not present for the start of Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Having missed three straight games already, Hogan's absence Wednesday clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Bills. If he's unable to return this weekend, added targets figure to be on tap for fellow wideout Danny Amendola, with Phillip Dorsett once again a candidate to see an expanded snap count in the Patriots' offense.