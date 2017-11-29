Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not present for practice Wednesday
Hogan (shoulder) was not present for the start of Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Having missed three straight games already, Hogan's absence Wednesday clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Bills. If he's unable to return this weekend, added targets figure to be on tap for fellow wideout Danny Amendola, with Phillip Dorsett once again a candidate to see an expanded snap count in the Patriots' offense.
More News
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...