Hogan was not targeted in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills.

Though Hogan started and was on the field for 62 of the Patriots' 75 snaps on offense Sunday, he was not one of the two wide receivers (Julian Edelman and Cordarrelle Patterson) targeted by QB Tom Brady in Week 16. Looking ahead, Hogan figures to log plenty of snaps in the absence of Josh Gordon, but a lack of steady volume makes him a hit-or-miss fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories