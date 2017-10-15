Patriots' Chris Hogan: One catch in Week 6
Hogan caught one of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
Hogan was bottled up while Brandin Cooks and Rob Gronkowski combined for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-year wideout had contributed at least 60 yards and a touchdown in four consecutive weeks coming in, but turned in a clunker similar to his eight-yard Week 1 performance against the Chiefs. While the multitude of weapons at New England's disposal gives Hogan a low floor, it looks like he's going to play a sizable role more often than not.
