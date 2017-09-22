Patriots' Chris Hogan: One of 11 New England players listed as questionable
Hogan (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Along with Hogan, the Patriots also list fellow wideouts Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett as questionable this week. There's a decent chance all three will suit up, though anyone considering Hogan in Week 3 fantasy lineups will want to verify his status as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. Assuming he's a go, we'd expect Hogan and fellow starter Brandin Cooks to continue to lead the team's wide receivers in terms of playing time. Through two games, Hogan has caught six of his 11 targets for 86 yards and a TD.
