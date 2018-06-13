Patriots' Chris Hogan: Opportunity knocks this season
Hogan appears poised to see an expanded workload this coming season, Jeff Howe of the Atlantic reports.
Hogan got off to a strong start in the 2017 campaign before hurting his shoulder and missing all but one game in the second half of the regular season. A six-catch, 128-yard effort in the Super Bowl gave the 29-year-old something to build off and he heads into the coming season atop the Patriots' wideout depth chart, with Brandin Cooks having been traded to the Rams and Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension out of the gate. Now well past his shoulder woes, Hogan figures to be one of QB Tom Brady's key targets early on. Moreover, with Cooks no longer in the mix, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hogan -- who is already a solid red-zone option -- could see more downfield looks this season, while Edelman (beginning in Week 5) does most of his damage in the short-to intermediate passing game.
