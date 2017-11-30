Hogan (shoulder) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, the Boston Herald reports.

We don't expect the wideout to play Sunday against the Bills, so there's a solid chance the Patriots will rule Hogan out for the contest come Friday. In such a scenario, added Week 13 targets would figure to fall to Danny Amendola (knee), with Phillip Dorsett a candidate to continue to see an expanded snap count this weekend.

